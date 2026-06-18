Toy Story 5 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, Conan O’Brien, Craig Robinson

Director: Andrew Stanton

What’s Good: The film is hilarious, and the new angle on theme and plot feels fresh enough to be worth the trip to the cinema.

What’s Bad: Bonnie still feels very far from relatable, and some creative decisions aim too much at being trendy.

Loo Break: There are no breaks here; the movie is very much lean and mean, which is appreciated, as it respects our time as viewers.

Watch or Not?: Toy Story 5 is a must-watch for fans of the series or anyone who wants just a fun animated movie.

Language: English (with subtitles)

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 102 Minutes

User Rating:

Opening:

Pixar’s journey to redemption continues after delivering Hoppers early in the year, and now a sequel to their most successful franchise and set of characters, the one who started it all, Toy Story, and for all intents and purposes, this is exactly what we call a comeback to form; it cements Pixar as a true machine of dreams, and while the film can’t live up to the peak that was the original trilogy, this is the best attempt at keeping it relevant in these current times.

Toy Story 5 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Toy Story 4 was released in 2019, and the film’s reputation basically snowballed into a decline in Pixar’s quality of output, with a number of films doing terribly at the box office, and then with the pandemic basically teaching people that maybe a Pixar film can be seen at home, there is no need to watch it in cinemas; it was a very rough time, and Toy Story 4’s reputation hasn’t improved, being considered a true misfire and a movie that doesn’t really live up to the legacy of the franchise.

However, this time Andrew Stanton, the Pixar veteran behind the Finding Nemo films, takes the director’s chair, and the result is the best film the franchise has had in a long time, thanks to Stanton and Kenna Harris delivering a script that feels relevant and current, dealing with subjects such as children’s development, the influence of technology on that development, addiction, and even how parents should take a more pivotal role in the children’s development as children are definitely growing faster than ever.

The film might sound preachy at times, but the subject doesn’t allow for any other sort of take, and in that sense the film is brave, as the characters confront being replaced by a tablet, played by Greta Lee, and also their usefulness in teaching a child how to live life, and the script arrives at the conclusion that things have changed too much, to the point that our old toys might not have a space for them in the near future.

This sense of a film that is willing to present uncomfortable truths makes it exciting, but the film never lets these serious issues take control of what it aims to do, entertain, and thankfully, the script is also quite funny, with many jokes and plot developments hitting the way they should, and so, expect to see a lot of people laughing during these screenings, as the film really hits a good balance between having something to say and making people have a good time.

Toy Story 5 Movie Review: Star Performance

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are as good as ever; they are our heroes, and their presence is always welcome, and especially Allen shines with several plot lines presenting a new angle to Buzz, but it is Joan Cusack who finally has the spotlight as Jesse takes the reins of the film as its true protagonist, which is weird at first but makes sense as she has been too much in the background in the last two films.

Secondary characters are always great in these films, and Greta Lee’s Lilypad makes for a great antagonist, but it is Conan O’Brien who might be stealing the show with his portrayal of Smarty Pants, a hilarious character that serves O’Brien well, allowing him to make use of all his tools as a comedian and an actor; it is one of the most delightful surprises in the film.

Toy Story 5 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Stanton might have failed in live action with John Carter, but his home and his talents are just perfect for animation, and Toy Story 5 takes advantage of his experience and talents, making the film a true storytelling experience, with great pacing, and excellent use of the cinematic language, and while, there aren’t sequences that could rival with some of the best from the original trilogy, they still stand on their own, making the entire film a fantastic experience for kids and adults as well.

Randy Newman’s score works wonders, especially during the most emotional moments, but Taylor Swift’s song, from which a lot of publicity has been made, only appears during the credits, so the connection there is a bit thin, but still, it is a perfect song to leave the theater with.

Toy Story 5 Movie Review: The Last Word

Toy Story 5 cleans the stage after the fourth installment mess and makes the franchise seem relevant again, although, in its own reflective state, the film itself might indicate that this could be the end for it, but only time will tell, as surely this film will make a ton of money during this summer movie season, but yes, it seems Pixar is back at it, and cinema in general is a better place for it.

Toy Story 5 Trailer

Toy Story 5 releases on 19 June, 2026.

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