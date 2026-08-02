Jami Gertz Net Worth 2026 (Photo Credit – Facebook)

Jami Gertz is an American actress, producer, and businesswoman with an estimated net worth of $12 billion in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She built a successful acting career through television and films; most of her wealth comes from investments.

Jami Gertz may not seem to be one of the most famous Hollywood stars; however, she is believed to be among the richest actors in history. The most popular movies featuring Gertz are The Lost Boys, Less Than Zero, Crossroads, Twister, and many others. On TV, she has been the star of numerous successful sitcoms, such as Still Standing and The Neighbors, helping her to become a star.

Today, her fortune extends far beyond Hollywood, with investments in finance and sports that contribute to her billionaire status.

Who Is Jami Gertz? Career Overview

According to Wikipedia, Jami Gertz was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 28, 1965. Her journey to this mind-blowing fortune wasn’t your typical Hollywood rise. It all started in fifth grade when Gertz played Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz—and guess what? She loved it. So, she decided acting was her destiny. Fast forward to 1981, and she was starring in Endless Love. She went on to star in sitcoms like Still Standing and The Neighbors, making a name for herself in the acting world. But that’s not what made her billions.

Jami Gertz’s Net Worth: How Did She Build Her Fortune?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jami Gertz has an estimated net worth of $12 billion in 2026. While acting launched her career, her wealth today primarily comes from investments, sports ownership, and business ventures alongside her husband, Tony Ressler.

Acting Career: During the 1980s and 1990s, Gertz built a successful career in Hollywood, appearing in many big films, including Endless Love, The Lost Boys, Less Than Zero, and Twister. In addition, she became known in TV series such as Still Standing and The Neighbors. Though her acting career was very successful, she earned most of her income through investments.

Business Investments: Most of Jami Gertz’s wealth comes from her investments. Jami Gertz’s husband, Tony Ressler, co-founded Apollo Global, which later became Ares Management—one of the world’s most successful asset management companies. They handle assets of $125 billion.

Atlanta Hawks Ownership: Owning professional sports teams is also a major contributor to the couple’s wealth. In 2015, Tony Ressler, together with Jami Gertz, purchased the Atlanta Hawks for about $720 million, and Gertz became a co-owner of the NBA franchise. They attempted to acquire the Los Angeles Clippers but eventually purchased the Hawks instead.

Jami Gertz’s Net Worth Over Time

Year Estimated Net Worth What Changed 1980–1990



$10 million-$25 million Release of cult classics like The Lost Boys (1987) and Sixteen Candles (1984), and Twister 2015–2016 $1 billion-$2 billion Became co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks 2020-2025 $2 billion-$3 billion Investments in Ares Management and sports ownership 2026 $300 billion Earning through business ventures & NBA ownership

The figures above are estimates based on publicly available reports, industry analyses, and career milestones.

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