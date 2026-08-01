Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin’s $18 Million Net Worth Decoded (Picture Credit: Facebook & Instagram)

Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin in Home Alone when he was 11, enjoys a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, the actor, in one of his interviews, admitted that he never knew he was this rich until he entered adulthood.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Macaulay Culkin is an American actor and musician with an estimated net worth of $30 million in 2026. He is best known for playing the role of Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone movie franchise and has made money from both blockbuster movie salaries and acting.

After starring in Home Alone (1990), Macaulay Culkin quickly became one of the most successful child stars. Thanks to his portrayal of Kevin McCallister, he gained immense fame and became one of the highest-paid child actors of the 1990s and early 2000s. Although he gave up acting at the height of his career, Culkin has had a successful career thanks to a few acting projects.

Who Is Macaulay Culkin? Career Overview

According to Wikipedia, Macaulay Culkin was born on August 26, 1980, and began acting at an early age and got famous worldwide with the movie Home Alone (1990). The movie was one of the biggest family comedies ever made, which was soon followed by Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

After gaining fame with the franchise, Culkin starred in movies such as My Girl, The Good Son, The Pagemaster, and Richie Rich and became one of the highest-paid child actors in Hollywood.

Home Alone 2 & Hollywood Paychecks

Following the massive success of the original film, Culkin negotiated one of the biggest salary increases for a child actor. For Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, he reportedly earned $4.5 million—a staggering 4,400% increase over his salary for the first film.

His paychecks continued to rise, with reports stating he earned $8 million for Richie Rich, making him one of Hollywood’s highest-paid child actors during the early 1990s.

Macaulay Culkin Real Estate

Owing to the house they live in. According to a report by the NY Times, the home in the film Home Alone is a real house at 671 Lincoln Avenue in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka. This house could be afforded by only 1 percent of the people living in Chicago during the 90s and would cost around a whopping $2.4 million! In March 2026, Culkin and Song sold the Toluca Lake home for $14.25 million.

Macaulay Culkin’s Net Worth Over Time

Year Estimated Net Worth What Changed 1990-1992 $1 million to $5 million Release of Home Alone 1994 $10 million Earned $8 million for Richie Rich, making him the highest-paid child actor 2010 $15 million 4,400% salary for Home Alone 2 2023-2025 $18 million to $25 million low-budget indie projects like Party Monster 2026 $30 million Earned through Real estate

The figures above are estimates based on publicly available reports, industry analyses, and career milestones.

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