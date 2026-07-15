Shia LaBeouf is an American actor, filmmaker, producer, and performance artist with an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2026. Best known for leading the Transformers franchise, LaBeouf built most of his fortune through acting salaries, particularly from blockbuster films, while also generating wealth through real estate investments and other ventures.

Actor Shia LaBeouf’s massive net worth of $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, reflects a successful career marked by blockbuster hits and widely acclaimed roles. He has worked hard to transform himself from a child actor into one of the most influential actors in the industry. He is among the very few actors to secure a dramatic salary hike within a single franchise. Over the years, the star has proven his worth beyond mainstream franchises, and his overall wealth is proof of his commercial success.

Who Is Shia LaBeouf? Career Overview

Shia LaBeouf has come a long way from his Disney Channel days to becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars. He has built a massive fan following throughout his career, from being a child actor to leading big-budget films. Best known for leading the Transformers franchise, the actor has earned millions through blockbuster films, real estate investments, and other ventures. With a career spanning more than three decades, LaBeouf has built an impressive fortune.

Over the years, his success in both commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed projects has helped him establish himself as one of the most recognizable actors of his generation while steadily growing his wealth.

Shia LaBeouf’s Net Worth: How Did He Get Here?

Shia LaBeouf‘s net worth in 2026 is approximately $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The Tax Collector star has gained a massive following over the last three decades by working as an actor, filmmaker, producer, and artist. Apart from his acting gigs, his real estate holdings and his artistic projects also add to his abundant wealth.

While acting remains the primary source of his income, LaBeouf has also benefited from property investments and other financial ventures. His ability to diversify beyond film salaries has helped him maintain a substantial fortune throughout different stages of his career.

While preparing for his role in the finance-themed film Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, the actor became deeply interested in trading. He also studied for the Series 7 Exam to earn his broker’s license. As per GQ, LaBeouf invested $20,000, and with his trading skills, he was able to make $400,000.

Shia LaBeouf’s Career & Wealth Milestones

Shia LaBeouf’s journey from child actor to Hollywood leading man has been marked by several career milestones that significantly increased his earning potential. While historical net worth figures are not publicly documented for every stage of his career, the timeline below highlights the key moments that contributed to his financial growth.

Year Career & Wealth Milestone 2000 Debut breakthrough: Earned early recognition through Disney Channel projects, establishing his first consistent acting income. 2003 Breakthrough success: Won a Daytime Emmy Award for Even Stevens, significantly raising his profile as a young actor. 2007 Global stardom: Starred in Transformers, one of the year's biggest blockbusters, dramatically increasing his earning potential. 2009 Major salary jump: Reportedly earned $5 million for Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, marking one of the biggest paydays of his career at the time. 2011 Peak franchise earnings: Received a reported $15 million salary for Transformers: Dark of the Moon, his highest publicly reported film paycheck. 2020 Real estate expansion: Added to his property portfolio with the purchase of a Pasadena home valued at $5.475 million. Today Estimated net worth: Approximately $20 million. Primary wealth sources include acting salaries, filmmaking projects, real estate investments, and other ventures.

Shia LaBeouf’s Salary & Earnings

Shia LaBeouf came to the limelight with his association with the mega-production of the Transformers series. The income from these blockbuster movies remains the greatest contributor to his fortune. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was paid $750,000 for the first installment and $5 million for the 2009 release of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. However, his biggest paycheck to date is for the 2011 release, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, for which he was paid $15 million.

There are several other movies, apart from Transformers, that added to his wealth, including Oliver Stone’s financial drama Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. According to The Richest, he was paid approximately $8 million for his role as a trader. He was also paid $400,000 each for these commercially hit movies: Disturbia, Surf’s Up, and Bobby. The movies helped showcase the actor’s versatility across different genres.

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Shia LaBeouf’s Personal Life & Family

Shia LaBeouf was born on June 11, 1986, in Los Angeles, California. He began acting at a young age and rose to prominence through Disney Channel projects before transitioning into major Hollywood films.

In his personal life, LaBeouf has been linked to several high-profile relationships over the years and became a father in 2022. Despite maintaining a relatively private family life, he continues to balance his personal commitments with his work in film and creative projects.

Shia LaBeouf’s Real Estate Investments & Properties

The Disturbia star has invested a portion of his earnings in building his real estate properties. As per the Realtor, the actor owns a two-story house in Pasadena, California. It is spread over 4100 square feet and features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There is an elevator, a dining area, a living room, an open kitchen, a fireplace, and a patio. He bought the property for $5.475 million in 2020.

As per TMZ, the actor also purchased a house in New Orleans, which is worth around $1 million. It is an uptown cottage that consists of 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The place is also close to his father’s house.

The Transformers actor earlier owned a mid-century property in Sherman Oaks. He bought the place in 2009 for $1.8 million and sold it for $2.4 million in 2020.

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