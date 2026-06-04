Shia LaBeouf is one of the few actors in the industry who successfully transitioned from child actor to Hollywood leading star. His rise to fame was not overnight; the actor spent many years in television roles before landing his breakthrough role in the Transformers franchise. In the early 2000s and 2010s, he gained stardom and a massive fan following. As he started attaining global fame, his earnings also started increasing drastically. Here is a look at Fury star’s biggest paychecks from movies that helped him accumulate his wealth.

The Transformers Franchise: His Highest-Paying Role

Shia LaBeouf’s biggest career break came with the role of Sam Witwicky in the blockbuster franchise Transformers. The film franchise was directed by Michael Bay and has become one of the biggest commercial hits to date.

According to The Richest, LaBeouf was reportedly paid $750,000 for the first part, released in 2007. After the massive success of the first installment, his paycheck was increased in the second part, and he was paid approximately $5 million. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor’s pay got a huge jump, with the salary amounting to $15 million. The films also helped in launching LaBeouf’s career as a promising mainstream actor.

A Massive Payday for Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

After the grand success of Transformers, the actor landed another major role in the financial drama, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. LaBeouf played the role of an ambitious trader, Jake Moore, which allowed him to portray a more mature character in a major studio production. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he was paid approximately $8 million for the film.

Early Career Paychecks That Launched His Rise

Prior to his breakthrough role in the Transformers, LaBeouf also worked in numerous small films. However, his earnings from these roles were comparatively greater than his pay from television work.

The actor was cast in the historical drama Bobby, which is based on events surrounding Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination. He was a part of the ensemble cast, and as per The Richest, he was paid $400,000. His salary for the 2007 releases Disturbia and Surf’s Up was also $400,000 individually.

Building A Multi-Million-Dollar Fortune

The massive paychecks of the actor showcase the immense talent and resilience of the actor over the years. From humble paychecks in his early television shows to demanding a $15 million salary in a blockbuster franchise, LaBeouf’s career journey is truly inspirational. His salary growth also reflects the remarkable rise in fame of one of the biggest stars of the entertainment industry.

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