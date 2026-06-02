Whether you know him as the lovable Buster Bluth from Arrested Development, the loyal Gary Walsh from Veep, or the voice behind fan-favorite animated characters, Tony Hale has quietly built one of Hollywood’s most versatile careers. With hit TV shows, blockbuster voice roles, producing credits, and smart real-estate investments under his belt, the actor has created an impressive financial portfolio over the years. Here’s a closer look at Tony Hale’s net worth in 2026 and how he accumulated his wealth.

Tony Hale Net Worth 2026: How Much Is The Actor Worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Tony Hale’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $9 million. Hale played the role of Buster Bluth in Arrested Development. As per THR, he was paid $125,000 per episode where his character was central. The salary was slashed to $50,000 for less screentime and another $25,000 when he barely appeared.

Tony Hale has played the role of Gary Walsh in HBO’s Veep between 2012 and 2019. As per EW, he won the Primetime Emmy Award twice for the role. Hale began his career by playing minor roles in shows like The Sopranos and Dawson’s Creek.

He eventually found fame with Arrested Development, where he played one of the prominent characters for several seasons. Some of his acting credits include Love, Simon; Nine Days; Chuck, and Drunk History, among others. Hale has balanced his career between film and television and occasional voice acting.

Besides acting, he has also produced the television series The Mysterious Benedict Society and the 2026 family film Sketch. A majority of Hale’s wealth comes from his acting as well as voiceover work. Besides acting, he has lent his voice to several films, including Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2, and Arlo the Alligator Boy. He is now reportedly returning to Toy Story 5. Apart from films and shows, Hale has also appeared in music videos and video games. Overall, he has kept his body of work diversified, with income coming from different formats.

Tony Hale’s Real Estate Investments & Personal Life

On a personal front, Hale has been married to Martel Thompson since 2003. She is an Emmy Award-winning makeup artist in Hollywood. The couple has a daughter who was born in February 2006.

Hale has invested wisely in real estate. He owned a house in Studio City, California, which had three bedrooms and several bathrooms. As per the Realtor, the actor sold the property in July 2024 for $2.59 million. He also owned a property in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, for $1.35 million, which he listed for sale in 2018.

So it’s sufficient to say that Hale has managed to amass a sizable amount of wealth over his long career.

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