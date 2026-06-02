RJ Balaji‘s directorial Karuppu is on track to enter the 300 crore club worldwide. It is already Suriya’s highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, and is set to achieve all new milestones. The fantasy action drama is also close to entering the top 10 Kollywood grossers globally. Scroll below for the day 18 update!

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 18

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu collected 2.40 crore net on day 18. It witnessed a 26% drop compared to 3.25 crore garnered on the previous day. It is now facing competition from Arjun Sarja’s Blast, but the hold remains commendable.

The cumulative total in India stands at 184.85 crore net after 18 days. Including GST, the gross collection comes to 218.12 crore. Karuppu is a plus affair at the box office but will likely miss the hit tag, as it needs to earn 260 crore in its lifetime to achieve the target.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Week 2 – 54.30 crore

Day 15 – 3.25 crore

Day 16 – 5.15 crore

Day 17 – 5.90 crore

Day 18 – 2.40 crore

Total – 184.85 crore

Inches away from the 300 crore club!

The Tamil fantasy action drama marked the first outing of Suriya in the 200 crore club. Only 3.63 crore more in the kitty, and he will inaugurate the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office.

In 18 days, Karuppu has grossed 296.37 crore gross worldwide. It is also set to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time by surpassing Varisu (299.2 crore).

Karuppu Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 184.85 crore

ROI: 54.85 crore

ROI%: 42%

India gross: 218.12 crore

Overseas gross: 78.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 296.37 crore

Verdict: Plus

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