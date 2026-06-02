Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic Michael is a big hit at the worldwide box office. The music biopic is edging closer to a major milestone worldwide, and before that, it will beat a MCU blockbuster movie in the Chris Hemsworth Thor franchise. The Jaafar Jackson starrer is another big hit of the year. The collections are unstoppable, and people are enjoying them still domestically and overseas. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The music biopic is on track to beat the domestic haul of American Sniper as the all-time second-highest-grossing biopic ever. It collected $11.86 million at the North American box office in its sixth weekend. Despite losing 188 theaters, the film declined by 42.5% from last weekend. In 38 days, the film has reached the $340.06 million mark domestically. It will cross the $350 million mark at the North American box office.

Michael is set to cross the $850 million milestone worldwide

The Antoine Fuqua-helmed movie, Michael, crossed the $500 million mark at the international box office. After six weekends, the international total for the music biopic has hit $509.8 million. In line with the domestic gross, the worldwide collection hits $849.9 million. It missed the $850 million mark this weekend by a whisker. Next week, it will cross the $900 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $340.1 million

International – $509.8 million

Worldwide – $849.9 million

Inches closer to beating the highest-grossing Thor movie worldwide

Michael is beating blockbuster franchise movies at the box office during its theatrical run. It is now edging closer to Thor: Ragnarok’s global haul. For the unversed, Chris Hemsworth starred in Thor: Ragnarok, the third film in the franchise and the highest-grossing installment. It grossed $855.3 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Michael is less than $10 million away from surpassing Thor: Ragnarok’s global haul.

Check out the global total of Michael against the Thor movies:

Thor: Ragnarok – $855.3 million Michael – $849.9 million Thor: Love and Thunder – $760.9 million Thor: The Dark World – $644.8 million Thor – $449.3 million

Jaafar Jackson has led and surpassed all the Thor movies except Ragnarok. Michael will soon surpass that as well. Antoine Fuqua’s film was released on April 24.

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