The record-breaking spree continued for Suriya’s Karuppu even in its third weekend. The fantasy action drama has officially entered the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time in India. That’s not it; it has surpassed two Kollywood biggies. Scroll below for the day 17 report.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 17

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu added 5.90 crore to its kitty on day 17, including the Tamil and Telugu versions. It witnessed another 15% jump compared to 5.15 crore collected on the third Saturday. RJ Balaji‘s directorial is now facing competition from Blast, but remains the leading choice of the audience.

Made against a budget of 130 crore, Karuppu has earned 182.45 crore net at the Indian box office. It has registered returns of 52.45 crore in 17 days. Including GST, the gross total stands at 215.29 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Week 2 – 54.30 crore

Day 15 – 3.25 crore

Day 16 – 5.15 crore

Day 17 – 5.90 crore

Total – 182.45 crore

Beats Varisu & PS 2 in India

In the last 24 hours, Karuppu surpassed the lifetime collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu (178.14 crore) and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II (181.96 crore). Suriya starrer is now the 9th highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in India.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time (India net collection):

2.0 – 407.05 crore Jailer – 348.55 crore Leo – 341.04 crore Coolie – 285.01 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 266.54 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore Vikram – 247.32 crore Amaran – 220.05 crore Karuppu – 182.45 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 181.96 crore

Karuppu Box Office Day 17 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 182.45 crore

ROI: 52.45 crore

ROI%: 40.34%

India gross: 215.29 crore

Overseas gross: 78.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 293.54 crore

Verdict: Plus

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