The RJ Balaji starrer Tamil prison drama Sorgavaasal was released at the box office on November 29, 2024 with a lot of expectations. Despite opening to fairly positive reviews from the fans and the critics alike, the movie struggled to mint numbers at the box office. Let us take a look at the closing box office collection of the fim.

Sorgavaasal Closing Box Office Collection

The movie earned 5.50 crores as its total India net collection as it wraps up its theatrical release. The movie is reportedly mounted at a budget of more than 15 crores. This means that the RJ Balaji starrer has turned out to be a colossal box office disaster. The movie thus wraps its theatrical run below 6 crores.

The day-wise collection of Sorgavaasal was reduced as low as 1 lakh since its 18th day. There was little or no hope left for the film soon after that. It was expected that the film might receive some positive word of mouth but unfortunately that did not happen too. The movie had also failed to witness an opening of above 1 crores. It opened at a dismal 90 lakhs due to the Cyclone Fengal which had affected several areas of Tamil Nadu.

Things went further downhill for the movie since it locked horns with films like Amaran, Lucky Baskhar, and KA at the box office. If that was not enough, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 came like a storm to sweep away all the footfalls. The movie will be released today (December 27) on the OTT streaming platform Netflix.

About The Movie

Apart from RJ Balaji, Sorgavaasal also stars Selvaraghavan, Karunas and Natty Subramniam in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Sidharth Vishwanath. The music has been composed by Christo Xavier.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Barroz Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Mohanlal’s Directorial Debut Off To A Poor Start, Earns Below 6 Crores On Christmas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News