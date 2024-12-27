Game Changer is expected to be the next big Indian affair at the North American box office. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the pre-sales for the premiere show in the US desperately needs to pace up. Here’s a quick comparison with Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Devara, which knocked it out of the park in 2024.

Barely any growth in advance booking!

Shankar’s directorial is now only 14 days away from the premiere shows. At this point, it should have been shining bright at the US box office. Unfortunately, that is not the case, as the response to Ram Charan & Kiara Advani’s film remains lukewarm.

As per Venky Box Office, Game Changer has registered pre-sales of $281K for the premiere shows, as of 10 AM today. It has witnessed a jump of only 12% in the last 48 hours. The ticket sales have finally crossed the 10K mark. The showcasing has also improved across the US. Currently, 1019 shows are available at 368 locations.

Game Changer vs Pushpa 2 & other South biggies of 2024

With around 15 days to go before the premiere shows, pan India films like Devara, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pushpa 2 were above the $800K mark.

Take a look at the top premiere pre-sales of 2024 in the US (15 days until premiere):

Devara: $1.04 million (Ticket sales – 35K)

(Ticket sales – 35K) Pushpa 2: $1 million+ (Ticket sales -35.5K)

(Ticket sales -35.5K) Kalki 2898 AD: $873K (Ticket sales -28.4K)

(Ticket sales -28.4K) Game Changer: $270K (Ticket sales – 9.6K)

When compared to Pushpa 2, Ram Charan’s biggie is lagging behind by a gap of 114%.

The situation does not look very favorable for Game Changer. The underwhelming response to the early promos has impacted the buzz. The makers must come up with exciting materials to revive curiosity among cine-goers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

