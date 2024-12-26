Varun Dhawan led Baby John was expected to conclude 2024 on a banging note for Bollywood. Despite good pre-release buzz, the action thriller unfortunately made an underwhelming beginning. It has witnessed a huge crash on the second day and things don’t look good. Scroll below for early trends for day 2.

Opening Day Collections

Trade analysts had predicted Kalees’ directorial will open in the range of 13-16 crores. If the content resonated with the audience, many even expected the figures to go as high as 18 crores. Unfortunately, despite the Christmas benefit, Baby John suffered due to mixed word-of-mouth. Cine-goers preferred to watch Pushpa 2, which made the highest earnings on December 25, 2024.

Baby John earned box office collection of 11.25 crores on day 1.

Day 2 Early Trends

As per the early trends, Baby John has added collections in the range of 4-5 crores on Thursday. It was a regular working day today, but a dip of 64-55% isn’t a good sign. The mixed word-of-mouth is visibly impacting the footfall, and the film will soon crash if it does not maintain its hold tomorrow.

The two-day total of Baby John will stand between 15.25-16.25 crores. Unfortunately, these collections should have ideally been accumulated on the opening day itself. But the film is also suffering due to stiff competition from Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1: 11.25 crores

Day 2: 4-5 crores (estimates)

Total: 15.25-16.25 crores

More about Baby John

Directed by Kalees, the action thriller is the official adaptation of Theri (2016), which was directed by Atlee. Keerthy Suresh stars as the leading lady in her first-ever Hindi film. The supporting cast features Waqima Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others. Salman Khan and Sanya Malhotra have also made special appearances.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office (North America): Allu Arjun Starerr Is Only $300K Away From Achieving The Breakeven Stage, Success Is Inevitable Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News