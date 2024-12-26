Pushpa 2 Hindi box office stands at 731.25 crore in 21 days, and it is just pure madness. If one needs to coronate Allu Arjun as the new king of the box office, then let us have the officiating ceremony! With the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in history, he needs to have a special status at the box office!

The Hindi version of the film has been distributed for 200 crore, which is the budget for the Hindi version. Against this budget, Sukumar’s action biggie has already earned 731.25 crore at the box office.

Pushpa 2 Budget & Profit

Pushpa 2 Hindi version has earned a profit of 531.25 crore at the box office. It registered a huge 265.62% return on investment. Allu Arjun’s biggie is the second Indian film to earn a profit of 500 crore at the box office after Stree 2.

2nd Most Profitable Hindi Film

Allu Arjun has now claimed the spot for the 2nd most-profitable Hindi film of 2024 and it has surpassed Munjya’s profit of 260% pushing Dinesh Vijan‘s horror-comedy film to the third spot! However, it seems like this would be the last spot for Pushpa 2 in this list since it would be impossible for the film to surpass Stree 2’s most profitable target of 945.83%.

To achieve the top spot, Allu Arjun‘s sequel would need to earn a total of 2109 crore – to be specific, 1378 crore more after the 731.25 crore, earned already!

Here are the most profitable Hindi films of 2024 at the box office, along with their return on investments.

Stree 2: 945.83% Pushpa 2 Hindi: 265.62%* Munjya: 260% HanuMan Hindi: 241.77% Kalki 2898 AD Hindi: 156.62% Shaitaan: 132.30% Article 370: 110%

