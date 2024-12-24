Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films is set to captivate audiences once again with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film, Param Sundari. The movie will present a fresh young love story about North Ka Munda, Param (Sidharth), and South Ki Sundari (Janhvi). Tushar Jalota directed the film, while Dinesh Vijan served as the producer.

The heartfelt tale of love will see two worlds collide and make sparks fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, the love story will be an unexpected rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and surprising twists!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Known for its unique storytelling and memorable characters, Maddock Films has consistently delivered hits, with recent successes like Stree 2, Munjya, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya winning audiences’ hearts. Param Sundari is scheduled for release on 25th July 2025. The movie is poised to add another gem to Maddock Films’ impressive lineup

In addition to the movie announcement, Maddock Films also unveiled the introduction of Sidharth and Janhvi’s characters in Param Sundari. “Introducing Sidharth Malhotra as North ka Munda Param, all set to charm his way into your hearts (sic),” read the caption for Sidharth’s character. “Introducing Janhvi Kapoor as South ki Sundari, here to melt your heart with her grace (sic),” stated the one for the Mili star.

