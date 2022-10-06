After mesmerising us with his performance in the award-winning film Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming movie Thank God. Co-starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiku Shardha and others, the Indra Kumar directorial is up for the Diwali release. As the leading actors have kick-started the promotional spree of the film, they have been making some exciting revelations. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about his family not taking him seriously when he decided to pursue acting.

Before making his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, the actor worked as an Assistant Director along with Varun Dhawan on Karan Johar’s acclaimed My Name is Khan.

Coming back, during his latest interview, Sidharth Malhotra revealed that his family not only made fun of him but also didn’t take him seriously. In the same interaction, he also spilled the beans on his first salary.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra revealed, “I think for me it was very daunting to be on such a massive set in the first place. It’s like a very far-fetched dream to stay in New Delhi and believe in a service background household, a middle-class household, to believe that you can become an actor and be on the big screen. They used to make fun of me. My family never used to take me seriously. Because it was not something I was open about as I was a kid. I wasn’t like there.”

“It was only in my late teens I started facing still cameras and all and then that whole thing (happened). People started seeing different aspects,” added the actor further.

In the same interview, Sidharth Malhotra also made an interesting revelation of receiving Rs 7000 as his first salary. He revealed to the portal he handed over the first salary of 7K to his mother as he didn’t have a bank account.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra also broke his silence on Thank God’s clash with Akshay Kumar-led Ram Setu. He wished the other film also good luck and said that ‘it completely depends on the audience’.

Thank God is all set to hit the big screens on October 25, i.e, on Diwali.

