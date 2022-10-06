B-town couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been very protective of their daughter Vamika. Since her birth, they neither put out any picture on their social media handle nor let the paparazzi take any photo of hers. However, even though they want to keep their daughter away from the media glares, it seems the paparazzi always try to get one glimpse of the baby.

For the unversed, Anushka and Virat had stepped into parenthood on January 11, 2021. And since then, they have been keeping their daughter from the limelight. They have even shared official statements with the paps asking them not to click their daughter’s pictures.

In a recently shared video, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and their daughter Vamika were spotted at the airport where the actress lashed out at the paps thinking that they were clicking their daughter’s pictures.

As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens started trolling Anushka Sharma. One of them commented, “Itni bakwas kr rahi h ladki ka photo nhi lena itna attitude thode din m inki beti aise hi to ghume gi”, while another one wrote, “Virat ache se bol rha h per madam ka attitude to dekho”. One of the internet users penned, “Yae kabh tak bachae ko chhupaa kar rakhengae ??? I mean.”

Another group of people wrote, “Stop papping her media. Just like her ad where she is saying no one wants pics”, while another one commented, “Inka b q lete ho ekdm ignore krdo like nrml people jesa treat kro fr Dekho kese embarrass hote ye log.”

This isn’t the first when Anushka Sharma had schooled the media for trying to take her daughter Vamika’s pictures. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

