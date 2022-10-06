It is really sad that a channel like Colors has supported a #MeToo accused individual and roped them in a renowned show like Bigg Boss 16. Yes, we’re talking about Sajid Khan here, who’s been accused of s*xually assaulting young actresses like Saloni Chopra, Mandana Karimi, Aahana Kumra amongst many others. But do you know that he also made advances toward Jiah Khan and her sister? Scroll below for all the details.

It was Jiah’s sister Karishma who shared her horrific experience with the director in the BBC documentary, Death In Bollywood. Released last year, not only did she reveal how he troubled the young actresses but also himself declared that the sister wanted ‘s*x.’

In the video documentary, Jiah Khan’s sister Karishma had revealed, “It was rehearsal, she was reading the scripts and he asked her to take off her top and her bra. She didn’t know what to do, she said ‘the filming hasn’t even begun yet and this is happening.’ She came home and cried.”

Jiah Khan had to ultimately do the film as she was contract and feared legal trouble. But the worst of it all was when Sajid Khan even made advances towards Karishma.

“I remember going to Sajid Khan’s house with my big sister and I remember being around the kitchen table, must’ve been like 16 at this stage. I was just wearing a strappy top and was leaned at the table and he was sort of staring and said ‘Oh she wants s*x’. My sister Jiah immediately jumped to my defence and said ‘No what are you talking about’, and he said, ‘Look at the way she’s sitting’. My sister said, ‘No she’s innocent, she’s young, she doesn’t know what she wants.’ And then we left shortly after that,” Jiah Khan’s sister recalled.

Instances like these surely give us chills. We hope Jiah Khan and other women get justice!

