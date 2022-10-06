Many were in disbelief when news of Sajid Khan entering Bigg Boss 16 turned out to be true. The filmmaker has been accused of #MeToo, not just by one or two but multiple women. Sona Mohapatra, Uorfi Javed are among celebrities openly criticizing his presence in the Salman Khan hosted show. But it is the alleged victim and actress Mandana Karimi who has quit Bollywood in protest. Scroll below for more details.

If one remembers, Mandana had opened up about her casting couch experience with Sajid. She had met him for Humshakals and he asked her to remove her clothes if she wanted the role adding, “If I like what I see, you might get the part.” Many others including Saloni Gaur, Aahana Kumra also spoke up about their experiences with the director.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16 roping Sajid Khan as a contestant, Mandana Karimi told Hindustan Times, “To be honest, I’m not surprised to see him back in the spotlight. For people, life has become like I will put my head under the sand. If it is going to benefit me, and I can make money, then who cares? That shows why the MeToo movement in India and many other countries didn’t really reach anywhere.”

Mandana Karimi added, “It does make me feel sad. To be honest, that is also the reason I have not worked for the last seven months. I’m not working anymore. I didn’t go to any auditions. I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I don’t want to be involved with an industry where there is no respect for women.”

Karimi also added that she is still awaiting her payments for a show that ended 5 months back. The actress refrained from calling out the makers but mentioned how her dues are not yet cleared.

