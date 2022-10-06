Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, whose film Maja Ma is all set for release on Amazon Prime on Thursday, has purchased a luxurious apartment worth Rs 48 crore in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

The plush property is part of the Indiabulls Blu project and the area of the apartment, which is on the 53rd floor of the building, is reportedly 5,384 square feet. What’s more? The apartment comes with seven car parking spaces.

According to media reports, Madhuri Dixit signed the conveyance deed with the seller, Calleis Land Development Private Limited, last month when she paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.4 crore.

The apartment complex overlooks the Arabian Sea and includes other facilities like swimming pool, a football pitch, gym, spa, and a club.

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit is also currently busy with the latest season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The dance reality show witnesses her as a judge alongside Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar.

Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Amruta Khanvilkar are some of the contestants on the show.

