Keeping up with his promise to treat fans and audiences with ‘never heard before’ updates on Prime Video’s upcoming projects, super-fan and #PrimeBae Varun Dhawan just revealed Sara Ali Khan as the lead of the upcoming Amazon Original Movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan, which goes on floors this month.

In his signature, inimitable style, Varun revealed that Sara Ali Khan will play a valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942.

A thriller drama, inspired by true events, Ae Watan Mere Watan, has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer and is being directed by Kannan Iyer. The Amazon Original Movie will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.

