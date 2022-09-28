Kangana Ranaut is probably one of the most controversial and influential personalities in the country. The actress never shies away from expressing her views strongly on anything including entertainment, political and spiritual. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she grilled her alleged ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan and director Karan Johar on Rajat Sharma’s show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ and while she was already live on national television, Johar took a subtle dig at the Manikarnika actress on Twitter and called her ‘ungrateful’ in his tweet. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This is the same interview where Kangana exposed Bollywood inside out revealing many spine-chilling details about the entertainment industry. Her interview started a meme fest on social media where trolls targeted Hrithik and Karan after the actress made some revelations about them on national television.

Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ in Bollywood for giving preference to lineage over talent. While the actress was live on television, Karan took a dig at her on Twitter and wrote, “ Ungrateful people need a reality check!!!!!!!!”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s tweet on Kangana Ranaut here:

Ungrateful people need a reality check!!!!!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 2, 2017

Kangana’s comments on the actor and director started a meme fest on social media which is still going on. Time and again, we see the trolls attacking Johar on Twitter for bizarre reasons sometimes.

And as for Hrithik Roshan, his alleged relationship with the Manikarnika actress is till date one of the biggest Bollywood controversies of all time.

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar taking a jibe at Kangana Ranaut after she made comments on the director and Hrithik Roshan in Aap Ki Adalat? Tell us in the comments below.

