Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is well known for portraying a variety of characters and his dancing skills. Often called as Greek God of Bollywood, he is one of the highest-paid actors in India, he has won many awards, including six Filmfare Awards, of which four were for Best Actor.

Even though the superstar made brief appearances as a child actor in several films in the 1980s, his first leading role was in Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai in 2000. He then went on to act in several films like Fiza, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Koi… Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Zindagi Na Milego Dobara and many more.

Being in the industry for nearly two decades, Hrithik Roshan has amassed huge wealth through brand endorsement and other investments. Reportedly, he charges Rs 65 crore for each film. As per reports floating around the internet, his net worth is valued at $370 Million ie Rs 2745 Crores approximately. Let’s check out what contributes to his net worth.

A sea-facing home in Juhu, Mumbai

The Vikram Vedha actor has a Santorini-themed sea-facing home in the Juhu area in Mumbai. His house is an architectural masterpiece as it boasts some of the most unique additions that one can only dream of. Apart from that, a chocolate vending machine and monkey bars can be found in his residence.

Two luxurious apartments on Juhu-Versova Link Road

Hrithik Roshan is one of the few celebrities who owns two apartments on Mumbai’s posh area Juhu-Versova link road. One of them is a penthouse, which is spread over 38,000 sqft, located on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of the building. The apartment offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. Not just that, it has a parking space for over 10 cars and an exclusive elevator for the actor. The property is valued at Rs 67.5 crore.

The Super30 actor also owns another apartment- a standalone apartment, which is reportedly priced at Rs 30 crore in addition to its stamp duty cost of Rs 2 crore. Both apartments are roughly valued at Rs 100 crore.

A 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala

Sprawled across 5-7 acres, Hrithik Roshan’s Lonavala farmhouse is equipped with several amenities like a gym, a private swimming pool and a garden for organic farming reports Mumbai Mirror. Often the superstar throws parties for his family and friends in his Lonavala farmhouse.

Hrithik Roshan’s car collection

The War actor has a unique taste in luxury cars. He has some of the most luxurious and expensive cars parked in his garage. Some of his most expensive coups are Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, Mercedes-Maybach, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Mercedes-Benz S Class, The Maserati Spyder, and 1966 Ford Mustang.

A collection of watches

Known to be a man of great taste, he is all about the finer things in life. Hrithik Roshan has a penchant for expensive watches. He is the proud owner of Rolex Submariner Date which costs a whopping Rs 7.5 lakh. As reported by GQ magazine, the superstar once spoke at length about his watch collection that includes the Cartier, Rado, a Jaeger-LeCoultre, and more.

Home-grown fitness brand – HRX

Duggu has several brand endorsements and multi-crore investments. His brand value is worth $38.9 million, as per Duff & Phelps’ “Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019: New is Gold”. Apart from this, he owns a homegrown fitness brand named HRX. If reports are to be believed, the sportswear brand has a net worth of around Rs 200 crore.

