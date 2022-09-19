Bollywood superstar Salman Khan needs no introduction. The Dabangg actor lives life like a king and even owns a lavish and spacious vanity van that might cost you a fortune. But as per reports, it’s like his second home. Want to know about the facilities and the price of the vanity van? Then you might wanna hold your breath and read below quickly!

Salman Khan debuted in the Hindi film industry with the film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi but made a breakthrough with the movie Maine Pyaar Kiya – his first lead performance. And since then, he never had to look back. Over the decades, he has given a lot to the industry.

However, apart from his professional front, it’s because of his quite controversial personal life, he often leads the headlines. But do you know Salman Khan owns a lavish vanity van which he calls his second home? Well, yes that’s right. It is no less than a royal house but in a miniature form. Every celebrity uses their personal vanity vans where they can relax and prepare for their next cue.

Salman Khan spends most of his time in his vanity van and it has everything that he needs. Don’t trust us? Well, as per a report in Zee News, this van has been made by Van Morface, and it comes with a price tag of Rs 4 crores. Salman often sleeps in his vanity van, which is why his van has a meeting room, a bed, a bathroom, a makeup table and a sofa. This whole thing is arranged in his vanity van to cut down extra timing for his next shoot. Salman uses this van so that he never reaches his next shoot destination late.

The highlight of this vanity van is a huge vintage Salman Khan’s photo. The actor often discusses his scripts inside his vanity van as well. The interior has been designed just as per his taste. The walls have been painted in yellow and chocolate brown colour with warm tone lights.

Well, Salman Khan surely knows how to maintain royalty in life. What do you think of his vanity van a.k.a. his second home? Let us know in the comments!

