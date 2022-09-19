From quite some time, Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for her connection to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and her involvement in the 200-crore extortion case. Apart from the Race 3 actress, the other actresses, who’ve been linked to the extortion case, are Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Nikki Tamboli, and Chahat Khanna among others. This afternoon, the actress was snapped arriving at the Delhi Police EoW for further interrogation.

A lot of serious information has been revealed by the ED during their investigation. It is being said that conman Sukesh showered the actress and all her family members with expensive gifts.

According to the latest media report, Jacqueline Fernandez is likely to be quizzed about her contradictory statements during her latest questioning session by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing. A source close to the police revealed to ETimes, “Jacqueline has been called because the investigating they has found contradiction in the statement when the actress was confronted with Pinky Irani.”

“Jacqueline was informed about it by the Eow, asking her to appear again for the same,” added the source.

Jacqueline Fernandez had earlier filed a plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA wherein she stated, “The approach of ED, unfortunately, seems to be highly mechanical and motivated. The plea also stated that other celebrities who received gifts from Sukesh were made witnesses while Jacqueline was mentioned as an accused. This clearly shows a malafide, motivated and biased approach on the part of the investigation authority which cannot be ignored.”

Earlier, Ravinder Yadav The Special Commissioner of Police EOW told ANI, “There is more trouble for Jacqueline Fernandez as she did not cut ties with Sukesh Chandrashekhar even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora Fatehi did disconnect herself once she suspected that something is fishy.”

Meanwhile, this morning we told you, that reports are abuzz that Salman Khan, who was a close friend of Jacqueline Fernandez has distanced herself from the actress. The superstar has taken the conscious decision as he doesn’t want to be a part of any controversy.

