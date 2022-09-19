Ever since Kriti Sanon appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff, rumours of her love affair kick-started. The rumours of her dating her Adipurush co-star Prabhas spread like wildfire when she called him during ‘Hey, Karan it’s me’ round. Netizens have been in the awe of the two and a lot is being written about them and their alleged love affair. But looks like, there’s no truth to such news.

The duo will next be seen in Adipurush which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead role. Now the latest media report has rubbished their romance rumours.

According to the latest media news, a source revealed nothing brewing between Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. It is also being said that the reason for they to not react to such rumours is that they know the web is full of such untrue stories.

A source close to Kriti Sanon and Prabhas revealed to ETimes, “Dono ke beech kuch bhi nahi chal raha. The fact that they haven’t said anything about this so far is because they know that the Internet is known to be full of stories which are untrue. And yes, the Kriti-Prabhas pyaar one is definitely one such.” The source was also asked about the rumours of their “mutual admiration for each other” reports.

Reacting to this, the source told the portal, “Kriti and Prabhas must be chuckling away. The reports hinting that they are having an affair are nonsense.”

Earlier another source had revealed to a leading website that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have bonded extremely well since day one on the sets. Everyone was surprised at how shy guy Prabhas is openly talking to Kriti and is so indulged in the conversation with her. There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world.

The report also added that it is common for co-stars to be linked up while they are shooting their films or even promoting them together, but Kriti and Prabhas are different. They indeed have a strong feelings for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush.

Coming back, are you relieved or sad to learn about Prabhas and Kriti’s alleged romance? Do let us know.

