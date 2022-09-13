Veteran Telugu actor and former Union Minister U. V. Krishnam Raju passed away this past weekend. As the last rites of the actor were performed on Monday with state honours, his friends, colleagues and his family members including superstar Prabhas were in attendance.

Telugu stars like Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun also attended the funeral. Everyone paid tearful farewell to the late ‘rebel star’. Pictures and videos from the funeral are going viral on social media and netizens are sharing heartfelt messages for their beloved star.

In the viral pictures and videos, Prabhas was seen in tears as he hugged his youngest sister, Pragathi, at their uncle Krishnam Raju’s funeral. The superstar was seen comforting the Uppalapati family and his sister. One fan wrote, “Stay strong, anna,” while another fan wrote, “Until our last breath we are with you… stay strong our idol.”

Take a look at some of the netizen reactions to veteran actor U. V. Krishnam Raju’s funeral pictures:

#Prabhas anna nvv ala unte yelaa anna eka nuvve anna aa family ki dhairyam alaanti nvv ye ala undaku anna — Laxman lucky Goud (@LaxmanG967683) September 12, 2022

Situations may different but love for him always same #Prabhas ✊❤️ Good Times Bad Times pic.twitter.com/GnNfdclZp7 — Ruthless REBELS (@RuthlessREBELS_) September 12, 2022

We know that pain anna 💔💔 Tough times🚶 Stay Strong #Prabhas anna ❤️ pic.twitter.com/35rzG3Pu4e — poorna_choudary (@poornachoudary1) September 13, 2022

My darling u have to know the luv n prayers of many ppl around the world including me is with u always❤🤗 #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/PcW7CTHkLY — Kalki (@Prabhas_ET) September 13, 2022

#Prabhas

He might thinking i didnt give chance to Peddananna to see me marrying.. the regret face… its all too late… 😢😢😢😢😢 how many he asked you, Prabhas. pic.twitter.com/ZE1zzoIrh6 — Anjana🏹 (@Anjana_2310) September 13, 2022

Guys No more trolls !! We saw the last day how much they adore each other ❤️ Let's refresh & restart the lost friendship 💯 ❤️❤️ #Prabhas – #AlluArjun ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VHzCVA4A6r — REBELISM KERALA (KeralaPrabhasFc) (@RebelismKerala) September 13, 2022

He is totally broken down 💔😭😓

I can know what is going through

His eyes speaks lots …I can't imagine that I am seeing him like this as never before…Tut sa gaya hai ..Hamare Darlu ..But not to worry we all are with you ❤ #Prabhas 🥺😭😓💔💔 pic.twitter.com/h9gHBbPy9B — Priyanka Prabhas , Forever Prabhas ♥@SalaartheSaga (@Darling_FanGirl) September 13, 2022

U. V. Krishnam Raju was 83 when he breathed his last at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on September 11 following his prolonged illness. He acted in more than 180 films in his 50-year career. He began his film career with the Telugu movie Chilaka Gorinka in 1966. His last film was Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam. He won several awards and accolades for the various roles he portrayed in films.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in a statement condoled his death. KCR said that Krishnam Raju won the hearts of moviegoers with his unique acting style. Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Om Raut’s film Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.

He will also be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar which is slated to release next year.

