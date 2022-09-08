After SS Rajamouli’s directed Baahubali’s huge success, everyone’s heartthrob Prabhas garnered a huge fandom worldwide. The actor since then has been showered with huge offers and his fans can’t keep calm to know every detail of his next project. One of them is Prashant Neel’s Salaar.

It was announced way earlier that the south actor would be working with Prashant for his next film. Since then his fans have been waiting for some information on the film. While the makers are being super tight-lipped about it, a recent scoop on the film claimed that the director is not very happy with the Baahubali actor.

For the unversed, Prashant Neel has time and again cleared that he takes his job very seriously and that he does not entertain any goof-ups or jokes while shooting on sets. He has also claimed that he likes when things go according to plan or else he ends up losing his cool. Everything has to be pitch-perfect. Well, now this ‘perfectionist’ nature of the Salaar director is reportedly falling heavy on Prabhas.

Yes, you read that absolutely right. As per reports by tracktollywood, Salaar director Prashant Neel is finding it tough to work with Prabhas as the actor (who usually himself is a perfectionist) has been quite busy working on other films which apparently is bugging Prashant. To explain this in-depth, it’s the performance and looks of the Baahubali actor that’s not settling well for his role in Salaar.

As Prabhas is busy working on other films too, his looks change as per the needs of the film. This is now affecting the outcome of Salaar. The actor is shooting for Prashant’s next as well as Project K with Deepika Padukone, and this as a whole is leaving the director with a bitter taste as he wants the actor to focus solely on Salaar.

