Anushka Shetty is one of the most loved and respected actresses in the South Indian film industry. Making her way to the top with movies like Baahubali: The Beginning, Size Zero and many more, the actress has become one of the richest actresses in the industry.

Talking about the same today let’s take a look at Anushka’s net worth, her salary and other assets that put her at the top of the industry.

Well, Anushka Shetty is one of the most bankable actresses in south Indian cinema. According to the media port mensxp.com, the actress had a stunning net worth of Rs 110-120 crores as of 2020 which is expected to release amazingly by 2021 and 2022. According to the portal, Anushka charges approximately Rs 4 to 5 crores for every movie and it may even exceed depending upon the movie.

Apart from her films, Anushka Shetty also earns a part of her earnings from her brand endorsements. As per the media outlet, the actress annually makes a total of Rs 11-12 crores from her brand endorsements. Apart from her earnings, the actress bags a stylish living for herself. According to a Telugu entertainment news portal, the actress has a farmhouse a few kilometres outside Hyderabad. Along with this, the actress has a main residence which is located in the Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

Apart from her house and apartments, the actress also has a good amount of automobiles to her name. One of which is her commonly used Honda Accord. Along with this the actress also has 2 more cars to her name. One is her Mercedes Benz S450, which costs her around Rs 1.86 crores. Along with this the actress also has an Audi Q5 which is for Rs 58 Lakhs.

What are your thoughts on Anushka Shetty’s Net worth? Do let us know in the comments.

