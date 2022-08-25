Kareena Kapoor Khan is the evergreen beauty of Bollywood. She’s been in the industry for over 2 decades but remains as relevant as she was when she played Poo. The actress walked the ramp last night while promoting the latest Mercedes car but netizens in a bizarre scenario have been age-shaming her. Scroll below for all the details.

Bebo has been drawing a lot of social media ire after her reaction to the boycott trends. She asked the viewers to not watch their film if they didn’t want to but later retracted her statement when people started snubbing Laal Singh Chaddha. Something similar was even said by Alia Bhatt recently and it looks like Brahmastra may have to pay the price.

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at an event in Mumbai and was seen decked up in a casual navy blue jumpsuit. She complemented her attire with a matching blazer and a pair of white sneakers. Bebo pulled her hair in a sleek bun and her minimal makeup looked perfect for the occasion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed the ramp as she posed for the cameras before giving a few shots with the new Mercedes beast. It is reported that the latest model is priced at whopping 2.5 crores and the actress surely made it worth even more with her presence.

Unfortunately, a section of netizens had a different opinion and began age-shaming the actress in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Are aanti kya kar rahi hai.”

Another wrote, “Kareena aunty Namaste”

A troll commented, “Where are the young faces?”

“BC pura maze ki maa bhen kardi,” another wrote.

“buddhi…aurat,” a comment read.

Well, we think Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ‘FAB’, what is your take on it?

