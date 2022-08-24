Shah Rukh Khan is without a doubt one of the biggest stars in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following not only in our country but all across the globe. The actor who was last seen on the silver screen in Zero (2018) is awaiting the release of his next Pathaan (as well as his cameo in Brahmāstra). While fans are waiting for his return, the star’s old statement asking all to respect the audience is going viral.

For those who don’t know (and my really wondering how), over the last several months the ‘boycott’ trend has been going viral on social media. While netizens are calling for Bollywood to be boycotted either for its content or something its star cast said or did, stars too are responding to the backlash. This saw Alia Bhatt making a recent statement “if you don’t like me, don’t watch me” as well as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s old one “Aap jaa rahe ho na film dekhne? Mat jao” making the headlines.

Amidst this ‘boycott’ trends and celebs’ controversial statements making the news, this 2016 snippet of Shah Rukh Khan calling the audience smart is coming into the limelight. Read on to know all he said as well as the actress’ controversial words.

During a 2016 media interaction – while launching the ‘Indian Academy Awards’ (IAA), Shah Rukh Khan said actors should respect the audience. The Badshah of Bollywood (as reported by Indian Express) said, “After working for so many years on film stories, with film people (celebrities), people who are watching films matter. As you wake up in the morning you should have respect for them (audience) and not look down upon them saying audience are silly they don’t understand my films, I think they understand everything.”

To it SRK added, “One should respect their work. I am shy, I don’t have sense of extra confidence, I take help of people who are backstage. I prepare a lot when I am on stage and I don’t always get it right,” the 51-year-old actor said.

This old statement of Shah Rukh Khan talking about respecting the audience as they are smart and understand things has come to light amidst the ongoing ‘boycott’ trend on social media. While netizens are boycotting many Bollywood films (Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Brahmastra, Pathan and more), some celebs have also spoken up about it. These statements however haven’t sat well will social media user making their negativity toward the films only increase.

During a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, while sharing her views on the ongoing ‘boycott’ trends on social media, Alia Bhatt was heard saying, “I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can’t do [anything about]. People have something to say.” This statement had in turn led to netizens losing their cool and beginning a smear campaign to sabotage Brahmastra. Some have even started trending the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra.

Around the time Laal Singh Chaddha was hitting theatres, a past statement of Kareena Kapoor Khan around nepotism went viral. Back in 2020, Kareena had said during a nepotism debate, “The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap jaa rahe ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird.” However, around the time LSC was releasing she asked all not to boycott the film.

Following the release of his 2014 movie PK, Aamir Khan also snubbed his fans for objecting to the Hinduphobic nature of the film. He had then said, “Agar kisiko film nahin pasand aayi toh usko nahin dekhni chahiye (If someone does not like the movie, then, he should not watch it),” Aamir Khan had said then.

Amidst the ongoing ‘boycott’ culture, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan is also facing the heat.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s statement about stars respecting the audiences? Let us know in the comments below.

