The release of Brahmastra is just around the corner and the team has already kickstarted promoting the most anticipated film. Recently, while Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji went live to talk about the movie, it was RK who came under netizens’ radar for his ‘phailoed’ joke on his pregnant wife. Seems like even the actor is aware of how people are offended by his remark and while the actor was in Chennai for the film’s press conference, he apologised for the same and revealed how Alia reacted later on. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Directed by Ayan, known for his films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Other than the two lead stars, the fantasy adventure film also features, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, along with the cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

A clip from the live session of team Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji were shared by a Reddit user. Bhatt can be seen talking about not doing film promotions and says, “Hum log karenge, we will be everywhere. If you are asking why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere.” Kapoor then interrupts her and adds, “Well, I can see somebody has phailoed.” While, Alia and Ayan seemed ok with his comment, but netizens weren’t happy with his joke for a pregnant lady.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor along with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna is in Chennai for the promotions of Brahmastra where the actor addressed his ‘phailoed’ comment on his wife Alia Bhatt. The actor first apologised to everyone he has offended with the remark but at the same time he also states Alia laughed it off.

While interacting with the media, RK said, “Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. What happened in that I think, it’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny. I really want to apologise to anyone, triggered anyone. It was not my intention. I spoke to Alia about it later and she laughed it off and she didn’t mind it. I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes that kind of falls flat on my face sometimes. I apologise to those who got offended by it.”

"I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off" #RanbirKapoor apologizing on his comment WE LOVE RANBIR KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/6b3bBUPIsh — Lakeer Ka Fakeer (@arthwrites) August 24, 2022

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead is set to release next month on September 9, 2022.

