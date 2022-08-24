Social media has become more than a place for communication in today’s time. There’s been so much negativity with the boycott trends, trolls and so much hate, especially for Bollywood stars. Saif Ali Khan’s sister recently dedicated a post to ‘Pataudi moms’ including Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others but netizens are mad at her for snubbing Amrita Singh. Scroll below for all the details.

Saba created a reel with pictures of all the mommies and their children. It featured Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur and Jeh, Sharmila Tagore with all three of her children among other frames.

Saba Ali Khan herself clarified in the caption that she didn’t add Sara Ali Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan in the collection, so as expected, Amrita Singh wasn’t a part of the video as well. “Mother’s…place can never be replaced. Here’s to the special moments with mum n babies. My few favourite photographs! Courtesy: Clicked by other family members, some by Me. Not added Sara n Iggy to #this collection…. So don’t ask me where they r!!;) Cover thanks to followers,” read her caption.

As expected, netizens were mad at Saif Ali Khan’s sister for omitting Amrita Singh because ultimately she is a Pataudi mom too, irrespective of the divorce. Many even questioned if Saba was scared of Kareena Kapoor Khan and made such a move.

A user wrote, “Amrita🤔 … she didn’t even remarry n raised kids as a single parent … she’s indeed greater”

Another commented, “U never post amrita’s pictures…what ur scared of kareena or what ?”

A viewer lashed out, “Every house has issues and of course Amrita is not a part of your family but her kids are. This fact can’t be ignored that she will remain mother of those kids so if you choose not include them why to mention in the tagline as anyway you know you will receive comments of both kind. I don’t understand why people do that, to gain popularity? As if I would be in similar situation I won’t care what people say or ask me.”

Another wrote, “What about Amrita? Isn’t she also a mother who raised two children of YOUR family… rather raised them so well…Being a single parent. Why is there no acknowledgement for her?

Really sad !”

Well, for once, it is great to see netizens fight for what’s right! But it is best known to Saba Ali Khan, why she chose to not add Amrita Singh to the video.

