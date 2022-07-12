Since afternoon, Sara Ali Khan has been trending on social media owing to her comment she made on Koffee With Karan 7. A while back, Karan Johar took to social media to drop the brand new teaser of the upcoming episode of KWK 7 that will see Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan having a gala time together. Looking their best, the Bollywood divas will were seen spilling some beans on the secret on Karan Johar’s show and we already can’t wait to watch it. Apart from many other things, what has caught everyone’s attention is Sara’s latest comment about South Sensation Vijay Deverakonda.

The South superstar, who’s known for his films like Arjun Reddy, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Liger opposite Ananya Panday.

In the latest promo, Sara Ali Khan took Vijay Deverakonda’s name when Karan Johar was her, “Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today.” At first, the actress denied naming anyone, later she named the actor. However, a while back, Vijay took to social media to react to Sara Ali Khan’s wish in the most adorable manner.

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram stories and posted the same promo and wrote alongside, “I love how you say ‘Deverakonda’. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection,” ending it with a heart emoji. Well, after seeing this we wonder if there’s any new love story on the card?

Karan Johar in his earlier interview called the Koffee With Karan couch “the couch of manifestation.” He was quoted by India Today saying, “I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name! Because Katrina (Kaif) on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky (Kaushal), then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia (Bhatt) has mentioned Ranbir (Kapoor) season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships.”

Hmmm! So if this turns out to be true, then how excited are you to see another couple painting the town red? Do let us know.

