Karan Johar’s much-loved chat show Koffee With Karan is all set to return to its fans soon. One of the major differences about the show is that this time it will be directed-to-web this, unlike its previous seasons. Over the weekend, KJo dropped the first official promo of the Koffee Karan 7 that took social media by storm. Speaking about the promo, celebs who were seen spilling some secrets were, Rocky Aur Rani Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Liger stars Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda among others.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Koffee With Karan 7 will be kick-started by KJo’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

While we await Koffee With Karan 7’s release on the OTT platform, we bring to you an interesting throwback story from the show that had grabbed headlines like never before. Throwback to when Shah Rukh Khan had set the TV screens on fire when he had appeared alone on the show and made some wittiest statements one of which was about Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor. Yes!

It so happened when Karan Johar asked him, “Who would you rather date – Deepika or Sonam?” Replying to this, Shah Rukh Khan said”I would have dated them both before I saw your show. Bit no I can’t. Before we break up and they bitch about me as they did with Ranbir, I will die.” Well, if you’d remember when Sonam and Deepika had appeared together on KWK they had taken RK’s name in different segments.

ICYMI, during their appearance, Sonam Kapoor had said, “Ranbir is a great friend but I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. I have known Ranbir all my life and as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.” While Deepika said she’s gifted him a pack of c*ondoms. Ranbir has been rumoured to be dating Sonam Kapoor during their Saawariya days.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his comeback on the silver screen. The superstar will return to films with War director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. That apart he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki where he’s paired opposite Taapsee Pannu. Recently, SRK also announced his 3rd film, Jawan.

On the other hand, we already can’t wait for Koffee With Karan 7 to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Must Read: Simran Director Hansal Mehta Calls Working With Kangana Ranaut A ‘Massive Mistake’, Opens Up About Actress Taking Over The Film’s Direction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram