Kangana Ranaut’s 2017 release Simran starring her along with Sohum Shah in the Hansal Mehta starrer had a disastrous performance at the box office during its release. The film failed to impress the audience.

For the unaware, the 2017 released film revolved around Praful (played by Kangana) who was a divorcee who loses all her savings to gambling and takes a loan to survive. However, she fails to repay the loan and finds herself drawn into a life of crime. The film was based on the real-life life story of Sandeep Kaur.

Even though the storyline of the film Simran sounds intriguing, the film tanked terribly at the box office. The director of the film, Hansal Mehta has now opened up about his experience working with Kangana Ranaut, and it looks like it was no less than hell for him working with her.

During his recent conversation with Mashable India, Hansal Mehta recalled working with Kangana Ranaut in Simran and called it a massive mistake. When asked about Ranaut taking over the film’s editing post, Mehta claimed that there was nothing to edit as they only shot what she wanted to shoot. He said, “Edit nahi takeover kia tha usne, to be fair to her, but edit take over karne ke liye kuch tha nahi kyunki material hi vahi tha jo usne shoot karvaya tha (She did not take over the edit, to be fair to her, but there was nothing to take over in the edit. We only had the material that she had shot).”

The Shahid director then added, “(Kangana) is a very talented actor who has limited herself by choosing a very particular kind of role.” He added, “She is a very talented actor, she is a very good actor, really really good actor who, I feel has limited herself by making films about herself. You need not make all the characters become what you want to believe you are.”

“She’s on Fire” and said, “Abhi kuch gaana aaya uska… (She had a song recently…) she is a woman on fire… you are basically talking about yourself. You know these are things you aspire for yourself, you put it there. It’s not even my place to criticise what choices she makes. She’s a big star, even today and she is a very good actor, I maintain that and working with her, we didn’t gel. Working with her was a massive mistake.” he further concludes.

What are your thoughts on director Hansal Mehta’s words on working with Kangana Ranaut? Let us know in the comments below.

