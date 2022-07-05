India’s favourite and the biggest superhero Shaktimaan is all set to rule our hearts all over again but this time on a big screen. For the past few years, Mukesh Khanna has been teasing the trilogy film; a teaser was also launched with just the title. Ever since the official announcement, there were many speculations regarding the lead actor as Khanna can’t reprise the role. More than any Bollywood star, Ranveer Singh’s name came up a lot of times and seems like he’ll finally play the iconic character. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

For the unversed, Mukesh played the titular character and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz. The show ran between the years, 1997 to 2005 on DD National. Later an animated series was launched in 2011, followed by a television film in 2013.

For the past few months, Mukesh Khanna along with Shaktimaan makers are on the hunt for a perfect actor to play the iconic superhero. Looking at Ranveer Singh’s fan following and his connection with the audiences, the team is pretty sure the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will be a perfect actor to step into Khanna’s shoes.

As per reports by India Today, even Ranveer Singh is super keen to play Shaktimaan for the big screen and he’s indeed in talks with the makers for the film. As of now, discussions are going on as the actor is busy shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

A source close to production told the news portal, “Ranveer has shown a keen interest in playing Shaktimaan, the Indian superhero. The makers too feel that Ranveer can bring a natural charisma to the superhero character, who was first introduced in 1997. Talks are on with the actor and the team.”

Although the official announcement was made in February 2022, but Comic-con India posted in 2018 that Singh will play the superhero in the upcoming film and has signed a 3 movie contract. Later, it turned out as the April fool’s prank.

Let us know in the comments below how excited are you to watch Ranveer Singh in and as Shaktimaan?

