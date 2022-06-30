Shehnaaz Gill is enjoying fame no less than a superstar does today. The actress rose to immense fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Her relationship with the late Sidharth Shukla was often the talk of the town and SidNaaz fans still pour them a lot of love. But amidst it, all were baseless trolls targeting her over pictures with Salman Khan. Scroll below for what she has to say about it.

If one can recall, there were videos of Salman escorting Shehnaaz when she was leaving the party venue. She could be seen hugging and kissing him in the most adorable manner as she posed for the paparazzi. Many critics claimed that she looked drunk and called her out for her allegedly ‘inappropriate’ behaviour.

Reacting to it all, Shehnaaz Gill has now told the Times of India, “Being popular on social media and having a huge fan base means you get a lot of love. But it also means a lot of trolling. That is a reality that all celebrities must come to terms with. But everything has a positive and a negative side, it is up to you what you want to concentrate on. Main sirf positives pe hi dhyaan dena chahti hoon.”

Shehnaaz Gill continued, “Jitna pyaar log mujhe dete hai, woh bahot hai baki saari negativity ko overshadow karne ke liye. So why should I look at the negative side of it? Thik hai, social media hai hi aisa medium, par hum toh uske acche traits pe concentrate kar sakte hai.”

Well, we’re impressed by how Shehnaaz Gill has eventually conditioned herself to deal with every single thing. From Bigg Boss 13 to starring in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, her relationship with Salman Khan has evolved a lot.

