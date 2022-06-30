Amid the ongoing fever of South films making it big with the pan-India scene, Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is the hottest commodity right now. It’s a Kannada film and will be releasing in several languages across the globe. After the tremendous success of RRR and KGF Chapter 2 this year, Sudeep‘s upcoming film is said to be the next big thing.

For the unversed, the film is an action-adventure thriller and was announced back in 2020. However, just like several other big films, this one too faced a big delay due to COVID. Finally, the shoot was wrapped by erecting big sets and even several locations were changed. Due to all this, the budget reportedly went a notch higher. Now, the latest we hear is that Sudeep has taken away a considerable chunk of amount out of this huge budget as his salary.

As per several reports, Vikrant Rona is made on a budget of 95 crores and is one of the most expensive Kannada films. Out of this budget, Kichcha Sudeep has reportedly charged a whopping 15 crores as his salary, which is almost 16% of the total budget. We don’t know if it’s true, but the actor’s presence is surely going to help the film at the box office.

Helmed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neetha Ashok and others. It will release on 28th July in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

Recently, we got to know that the film has got a further boost with Salman Khan Films presenting it in the north Indian market. Sharing the news, Salman had tweeted, “I am still spell bound by the visuals brother @KicchaSudeep Happy to present the Hindi version of #VikrantRona the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema.”

