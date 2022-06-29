Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will be soon completing one month in theatres. The film is still running successfully in theatres. However, just like several biggies in the post-pandemic era, the film is already set for its pre-mature OTT premiere. Below are all the details you need to know.

Released on 3rd June, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial received positive responses from both critics and audiences alike. The positive word-of-mouth along with a powerful trio of Kamal, Vijay and Fahadh raked in wonders at the box office as the film has made 396 crores* globally in 25 days.

While Vikram is still running successfully in theatres, its OTT date is out and it will be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. The official handle of the OTT platform tweeted, “A super hit addition to your watchlist coming soon! Vikram: Hitlist streaming from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. #VikramOnDisneyPlusHotstar.”

A super hit addition to your watchlist coming soon! 😍 Vikram: Hitlist streaming from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. #VikramOnDisneyPlusHotstar 🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/bCO3KfVcOK — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 29, 2022

Are you excited?

Meanwhile, Vikram recently smashed all existing box-office records in Tamil Nadu by grossing Rs 155 crore in just 17 days in the state. It surpassed Baahubali 2 (152 crores).

A few days back, the unit of the film had organised a huge success meeting in which, Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose Red Giant Movies holds the film’s distribution rights for Tamil Nadu had disclosed, “We knew the film would become a hit but we did not know it would become such a big hit. We have entered the third week and just the share itself is Rs 75 crores. So far, no Tamil film has earned so much. The film is still going strong.”

