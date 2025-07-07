Metro In Dino despite a limited audience reach due to its content is growing at the ticket window. In three days, the total ticket sales of the film stands at a total of 339K on BMS. Interestingly, the Sunday ticket sales on BMS were lesser as compared to Saturday.
Anurag Basu Fails To Beat Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release
Interestingly, Anurag Basu‘s relationship drama could not surpass the opening weekend BMS Sales of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the romance tragedy registered ticket sales of 582K on its opening weekend on BookMyShow!
Metro In Dino Day 3 BMS Sales
On the third day, Sunday, Friday, July 6, Metro In Dino managed to register ticket sales of 109.2K. This was a drop from Saturday’s sales of 123.1K, but that would have been a result of fewer spot bookings and higher advance bookings!
Metro In Dino BMS Sales Summary!
Check out the ticket sales summary of Metro In Dino on BookMyShow.
- Pre-Sales: 24.77K
- Day 1: 81.66K
- Day 2: 123.1K
- Day 3: 109.2K
Total: 339.53K
Metro In Dino Beats Maa!
Interestingly, Metro In Dino surpasses the weekend ticket sales of Kajol’s Maa on BookMyShow! The horror film directed by Vishal Furia registered a ticket sale of 313K in its first weekend. Anurag Basu’s film also surpassed the weekend sales of 13 other films.
Check out the weekend ticket sales of all the films Metro In Dino has managed to surpass with its first weekend.
- Metro In Dino: 339K
- Deva: 325K
- Maa: 313K
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: 291K
- Emergency: 264K
- The Diplomat: 240K
- Badass Ravi Kumar: 199K
- Fateh: 161K
- Azaad: 96K
- Loveyapa: 94K
- CrazyXY: 90K
- Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 90K
- Kapkapiii: 19K
- KesariVeer: 7K
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
