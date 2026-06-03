Popular Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway has been part of multiple box office hits in her career. The list includes The Dark Knight Rises, Alice in Wonderland, Interstellar, Les Misérables, and The Devil Wears Prada. The Oscar-winning actress was last seen on the big screen in the comedy-drama sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which earned an impressive $642.2 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Her next theatrical release is Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic fantasy action, The Odyssey, which is set to hit theaters on July 17. After that film, she will be seen on the big screen in the dinosaur-themed sci-fi survival movie, The End of Oak Street, which will be released in the U.S. on August 14, 2026. Let’s take a look at how much it would need to earn worldwide to surpass the lowest-grossing Jurassic Park movie.

Jurassic Park Franchise – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here’s how each installment in the Jurassic Park franchise performed at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Jurassic Park (1993): $1.103 billion

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997): $618.6 million

Jurassic Park III (2001): $368.8 million

Jurassic World (2015): $1.672 billion

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018): $1.309 billion

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022): $1.002 billion

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025): $869.1 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

It can be observed from the above figures that the lowest-grossing entry in the Jurassic Park franchise is Jurassic Park III. So, for The End of Oak Street to outgross the least-grossing Jurassic Park film, it needs to earn more than $368.8 million at the worldwide box office.

Dinosaur-themed films generally attract a prominent segment of moviegoers to theaters. But it remains to be seen whether the upcoming film starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor can cross the $368.8 million figure without the backing of a big brand like the Jurassic Park franchise. The film’s long-term box office performance will become clear only after its theatrical release on August 14.

What’s The End of Oak Street All About?

Directed by David Robert Mitchell, the sci-fi survival film follows the story of the Platt family, who discover that a mysterious cosmic event has transported their whole neighborhood on Oak Street to an unknown and extremely dangerous place. Now, they must stick together to survive the deadly creatures living with them. It features Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery in the main roles.

The End of Oak Street – Trailer

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