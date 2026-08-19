Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): No Hope For Sunny Deol’s Partition Drama! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sunny Deol’s historical partition saga Batwara 1947 has officially crashed at the domestic box office. Despite high expectations surrounding the veteran star’s return to a period drama, based on the India-Pakistan partition, the film has failed to generate momentum or strike a chord with audiences, barely crossing the 30 crore net collection mark in India in six days!

The film has witnessed a massive drop, slipping below 2 crore on its first Wednesday. With a theatrical run looking practically negligible despite a huge number of shows, the big-budget film is staring at an overwhelming financial deficit!

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 6 Estimates

As per the early trends on Day 6, Wednesday, August 19, Batwara 1947 earned in the range of 1.5 – 1.8 crore at the box office! The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial recorded a pale 9% average occupancy across approximately 6,400 shows in India, resulting in low footfall overall!

Mounted on an expansive budget of 120 crore, the film needed a strong hold at the box office to recover its investments. However, with the cumulative collection struggling around the 30 – 31 crore net mark after six days, the film has managed only 25% of its budget recovery!

It would be very difficult for Sunny Deol to reach the finish line, and by the end of its theatrical run, it might look at earning 10 crore more! Overall, Batwara 1947 might be looking at a huge 80 crore loss at the box office, becoming one of the most severe box-office disappointments of the year.

With footfalls evaporating rapidly and screen counts expected to be slashed entering its second week, Sunny Deol’s film has lost all hopes for a recovery. Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition drama, produced by Aamir Khan, stands as a major commercial setback for Sunny Deol at the box office.

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