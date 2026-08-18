Sunny Deol's Last 5 Films At The Box Office: Producers Invested 500+ Crore

Sunny Deol’s Last 5 Films At The Box Office: Decoding Investments & Returns! (Photo Credit: YouTube/T-Series)

Sunny Deol’s career trajectory at the Indian box office remains one of the most fascinating statistics. Known for delivering action blockbusters, the star has experienced sharp ups and downs in recent years. While his big-budget franchise titles have rewritten history books, smaller and mid-budget experimental projects struggle at the box office! With his latest film, Batwara 1947, underperforming heavily, the actor has once again hit rock bottom!

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the film has earned a net collection of 27.15 crore in its first 5 days against a reported budget of 120 crore. Such a low-budget recovery clearly casts uncertainty over the film’s future at the box office!

Sunny Deol’s Last 5 Films – 40% Success Ratio!

Considering the last five films of Sunny Deol, four of which belonged to the post-COVID era, and one from 2019, the actor has delivered only two clean hits, and the rest of the three films could not recover their budget, making his success ratio struggle at a poor 40% at the box office!

Most Profitable Film Of The Last 5 Years

Gadar 2 remains the financial backbone of this 5-film phase of Paaji! Made on a budget of 75 crore, the film earned a historic net collection of 525.50 crore in India, delivering an unbelievable 600.66% return on investment with a net profit of 450.50 crore. This clearly became the most profitable and highest-grossing film of the last five!

Sunny Deol Box Office – Profit From Last 5 Films!

Despite a modest 40% success rate, producers earned back an aggregate net profit of 496.66 crore, resulting in a solid 99.33% combined return on investment, mostly because of Gadar 2!

With 500 crore invested across 5 projects and net collections of 996.66 crore, the overall financial recovery for Sunny Deol stands healthy. However, the most expensive film of his career – Batwara 1947, mounted on a budget of 120 crore, will definitely shift the graph lower for the cumulative profits, with no change to his success ratio!

Check out the box office analysis of the last five films of Sunny Deol, along with their budgets, lifetime collections, RO%, and box office verdict based on their India Net Collection.

Blank: 25 crore | 6.45 crore | Losing Chup: The Revenge Of An Artist: 25 crore | 11.6 crore | Flop Gadar 2: 75 crore | 525.5 crore | Super Duper Hit Jaat: 100 crore | 90.35 crore | Losing Border 2: 275 crore | 362.76 crore | Plus

Total Budget: 500 crore | Total Collection: 996.66 crore | ROI%: 99.3%

Sunny Deol Box Office Summary

Check out the cumulative box office summary of the last five films of Sunny Deol.

Total Budget: 500 crore

Total India Net Collection: 996.66 crore

Total Net Profit: 496.66 crore

ROI%: 99.3%

Highest Grossing Film: Gadar 2, 525.5 cror e

e Most Expensive Film: Jaat, 100 crore

Note

Batwara 1947 is still running in the theaters and has not been included in the list.

Success Ratio = Super Hit/Super Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average/Total Releases x 100

Here is how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Batwara 1947 Pushes 1000 Crore Total For Aamir Khan As A Producer – Decoding His 544 Crore Investment, Profits & Losses In 25 Years!

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