Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking & Prediction (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Awarapan 2 has already emerged as a big success at the Indian box office, and given the momentum on the first Monday, it seems that there’s a long way to go. After earning almost 10 crore net on Monday, the film gears up for another strong day at the Indian box office, with advance bookings surging. Also, with the Blockbuster Tuesday offer in effect, solid collections are on the cards. Amid this, Emraan Hashmi is all set to achieve a major milestone. Keep reading for a detailed day 5 advance booking and prediction report!

4,500+ more shows than Batwara 1947

Before advance ticket sales, let’s talk about today’s show count. After losing the show count battle to Batwara 1947 on the opening day, the Awarapan sequel has turned the tables completely since the second day. Given the impressive response from audiences, Emraan’s film is now enjoying an upper hand in showcasing across India. For the first Tuesday, it has secured 11,013 shows, well ahead of Batwara 1947’s 6,500. If calculated, Emraan’s film has 4,513 more shows.

Awarapan 2 displays a 8% jump in advance bookings

Coming to the advance booking for day 5, Awarapan 2 sold tickets worth 3.83 crore gross at the Indian box office before the first show started. If a comparison is made with day 4’s 3.54 crore, it displayed a jump of 8.19%. This jump in bookings is due to the Blockbuster Tuesday offer. Yes, the film has participated in the offer, allowing the audience to watch it at discounted ticket prices today.

Day 5 prediction: 10 crore+ net on the cards; Emraan to achieve a major milestone

Given the surge in advance bookings and an expected high audience turnout through spot bookings due to the discounted ticket rates, Awarapan 2 is all set to show an upward trend at the Indian box office. With Batwara 1947 crashing and no other major films posing a threat in the Hindi market, the Awarapan sequel eyes 12 crore net on its first Tuesday, day 5.

With an expected 12 crore net, the film is all set to enter the 100 crore club in net collections today. With this, it’ll make history as the first solo Emraan Hashmi film to hit the 100 crore milestone, making it a big moment for the actor.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Awarapan 2.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Overseas Box Office: Emraan Hashmi’s Highest Solo Grosser, Also Enters Top 10 Bollywood Films Of 2026!

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