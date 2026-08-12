Awarapan 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Awarapan 2 Box Office at a glance

Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on August 14, 2026. As of 1 pm IST, the film has sold 3,995 tickets, grossing 13.83 lakh at the Indian box office through day 1 advance booking.

Awarapan 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Awarapan 2 at the India box office (in crores):

Awarapan 2 Box office — Frequently asked questions

Who is in the cast of Awarapan 2?

The film features Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Who is the director of Awarapan 2?

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar.

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How much did Awarapan earn at the box office?

In India, Awarapan scored 7.75 crore net, which equals 10.84 crore gross. Globally, it grossed 12.25 crore.

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