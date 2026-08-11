Batwara 1947 Day Wise Box Office Collection (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Batwara 1947 box office at a glance

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theaters on August 14, 2026. As of 2 pm IST, the film has sold 1,843 tickets, grossing 5.01 lakh at the Indian box office through day 1 advance booking.

Batwara 1947 Day Wise Box Office Collection (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Batwara 1947 at the worldwide box office (in crores):

Day India Net India Gross Worldwide Gross Change Cumulative Collection

Batwara 1947 Box office — Frequently asked questions

Who is in the cast of Batwara 1947?

The film features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

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Who is the director of Batwara 1947?

Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

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