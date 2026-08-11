Box Office: Will Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 & Yash’s Toxic Bring Bollywood’s Best August In The Last 10 Years? (Photo Credit: YouTube/X)

The month of August has traditionally been one of the most interesting release windows at the Indian box office, benefiting immensely from Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan holiday weekends. This year, in 2026, while the Independence Day weekend will witness Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 clash, it will be followed by Yash’s massive arrival with Toxic during the Raksha Bandhan weekend!

Together, these three films and majorly Sunny Deol and Yash are carrying a huge responsibility of bringing huge box office numbers to the table. If Sunny Deol’s period drama during Independence Day, and Yash’s mad action world managed to pull audiences to theaters consistently, along with Emraan Hashmi’s romantic action avatar, then the box office might see a turnaround in August!

Will August 2026 Surpass August 2023?

With Batwara 1947 set for an Independence Day launch and clashing with Awarapan 2, followed by Rocky Bhai’s Toxic, one big question looms over box office charts: Can August 2026 become the highest-grossing August in the last 10 years? As per the current data, in 2023, August delivered the highest numbers at the box office!

August 2023’s Box Office Record – 780.50 Crore

To claim the title of the highest-grossing August in the last 10 years, Sunny Deol and Yash‘s film in 2026 needs to surpass the benchmark set in 2023 with a collection of 780.5 crore at the box office! Interestingly, in 2023, this benchmark was set by three major releases – Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2!

Before Sunny Deol and Yash share the screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana as Lord Hanuman and Ravana, they will be testing their individual stardom at the ticket windows in August 2026. But together, they will aim to bring a box office figure that would contribute to the cumulative collection of August 2026 to surpass the 780 crore target! It is not a tough task!

Here is the report card for August over the last ten years, along with the cumulative net box office collection for each year.

August 2025: 370.53 crore

August 2024: 709.9 crore

August 2023: 780.50 crore

August 2022: 158.40 crore

August 2021: 30 crore (Covid Impact)

(Covid Impact) August 2020: Covid Year

August 2019: 535.73 crore

August 2018: 380.86 crore

August 2017: 307.56 crore

August 2016: 252.92 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi Is Aiming The Top 3 Spots For Romantic Drama Openers In The Post-COVID Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News