Box Office: Toxic Yash Is Guaranteeing The Massiest Record!

Box Office: Toxic Yash To Deliver Two 100 Crore Openers In A Single Year? ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The trailer for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has unleashed mayhem across social media, proving once again that Yash commands an unparalleled box office pull. Following the global rampage by KGF: Chapter 2, the Kannada star is gearing up to shatter box office records on a scale rarely witnessed in Indian cinema!

Geetu Mohandas’s action thriller film is all set to arrive on August 26. Interestingly, this beast mode of Yash will continue with Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana: Part 1, arriving on November 6, 2026. Yash plays Ravan in Ramayana, and he is all set to score a unique box office record with this villain innings!

Yash’s Double Century With Villain Innings!

Yash is all set to become the only actor to deliver two 100+ crore worldwide openers as the villain in a single calendar year! Looking at the trailer of Toxic, the film is all set to wreak havoc on day 1 itself! Meanwhile, even Ramayana is all set for a grand box office opening later this year! Both films have clear potential of crossing the 100 crore mark on day 1 at the worldwide box office!

Yash is preparing to nail two 100 crore openers in a single year, becoming the only Indian actor to do so! Backed by an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi, the Geetu Mohandas film carries enormous advance buzz across South India and the Hindi belt.

Meanwhile, Yash’s appearance as Ravan has already created a frenzy with the Ramayana trailer! With the combined box office draw of Ranbir Kapoor, the film is built to record an explosive global opening! Delivering two 100 crore+ global openers while portraying dark anti-heroes or full-fledged antagonists in a single year will be a chapter that will be scripted in the history of the Indian box office! A new chapter is about to begin, indeed!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Kannada Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Golmaal 5 + Drishyam 3 Need 313 Crore Together For A Mini Milestone But 313 Crore Each For A Bigger Record In Ajay Devgn’s Career!

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