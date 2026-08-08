GDN Box Office Day 1: Opens 70% Lower Than Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

GDN Box Office Day 1: R Madhavan’s Powerful Film Loses To DC Clash! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

R Madhavan’s biographical drama GDN has made a quiet entry at the box office, and it is an underwhelming start. Centered on the inspiring life of Coimbatore’s visionary inventor Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, the Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film was released on August 7. However, facing stiff competition from the Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer DC, Madhavan’s film could not even secure a 1 crore opening!

R Madhavan’s Last Biopic

In fact, the opening day numbers of the film are much lower than R Madhavan’s last Tamil biopic – Rocketry: The Nambi Effect! The film opened at 1.78 crore in all languages, much higher than Madhavan’s latest arrival at the box office!

GDN Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, August 7, Friday, GDN managed to register an opening day collection of 53 lakh only! The Tamil version led with 46 lakh, followed by the Telugu version’s 7 lakh! This is almost 70% lower than Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Madhavan VS Kanagaraj At The Box Office!

A major reason for GDN’s shaky start is the heavy clash with DC. Featuring filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj making his acting debut alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, DC dominated single screens and multiplexes alike, raking in an impressive 4.10 crore net collection on Day 1. This is almost 673% higher than Madhavan’s powerhouse film!

However, given the strong positive word-of-mouth surrounding Madhavan, Sathyaraj, and Jayaram’s compelling performances, GDN will be relying heavily on a weekend jump to cement its pace at the box office! Rated 9.3 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Dramatizes pivotal moments from inventor G.D. Naidu’s life as he battles powerful authorities threatening his groundbreaking innovations in a transforming India.”

GDN Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film on the opening day.

India Net Collection: 0.53 crore

India Gross Collection: 0.62 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: DC Box Office Day 1: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Acting Debut Already Recovers 18% Budget – 6th Biggest Tamil Opener Of 2026!

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