GDN X Review ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

R.Madhavan’s latest biopic, GDN, has finally released in theatres on August 7, 2026. The movie tells the story of G. D. Naidu, an electrical engineer from Coimbatore, India. He is known for manufacturing the first electrical motor in India. Often hailed as “Edison of India”, G D Naidu’s life is brought back to the silver screen by R.Madhavan. The movie also stars Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.

Here’s what fans on X have to say about R Madhavan’s GDN:

Another fan expressed their wonder at Madhavan’s work, complimenting his art.

Whenever Madhavan brings a real life biopic he does wonders.#GDN

Whenever Madhavan brings a real life biopic he does wonders.#GDN — Cart & Crave (@DevPratapS8402) August 7, 2026

A fan claimed to have never heard of G.D. Naidu before the film. They thanked Madhavan for bringing GDN’s story to life and urged viewers to celebrate G.D. Naidu more.

Never heard the story of G.D.Naidu before.

#GDNMovie was a complete surprise. Thanks, @ActorMadhavan for bringing to life the inspiring and engaging journey of one of India’s greatest innovators

We need to celebrate G.D.Naidu more. A must-watch for anyone who loves inspiring true stories.

Never heard the story of G.D.Naidu before.#GDNMovie was a complete surprise. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



Thanks, @ActorMadhavan for bringing to life the inspiring and engaging journey of one of India’s greatest innovators🫡



We need to celebrate G.D.Naidu more.



A must-watch for anyone who loves… pic.twitter.com/cACEU8zSDt — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) August 4, 2026

Another user had a similar reaction to the story of G.D.Naidu, and expressed surprise at the “extraordinary” life of GDN, calling him an “Icon of Coimbatore”.

Never imagined the life of #GDNaidu was this extraordinary.

#GDNMovie Turned Out to be an Absolute Gem! — Huge applause to @ActorMadhavan for bringing the inspiring journey of one of India’s greatest innovators to the big screen.

Legends like G.D. Naidu deserve to be celebrated by every generation.

A must-watch if you love powerful, inspiring true stories!

ICON OF COIMBATORE !

Never imagined the life of #GDNaidu was this extraordinary. 🤯 #GDNMovie Turned Out to be an Absolute Gem! 👏🔥 — Huge applause to @ActorMadhavan for bringing the inspiring journey of one of India's greatest innovators to the big screen.



Legends like G.D. Naidu deserve to be… https://t.co/ODcUTgnzlp — CinemaXverse (@CinemaXverse) August 4, 2026

Another user was showering praises for R. Madhavan, calling the movie a “GEM of action.” The user went on to thank the actor for delivering inspiring films.

It’s an honour to be fan of you @ActorMadhavan sir what an actor another day another GEM of action from you in #GDN , Thanks for bringing this untold hero’s to on screen for present GEN , till yesterday when I hear NAMBI I get your visual in my mind now for GDN .

Thanks for inspiring us with your scripts and looking forward for much more inspiring scripts from you sir.

It's an honour to be fan of you @ActorMadhavan sir what an actor another day another GEM of action from you in #GDN , Thanks for bringing this untold hero's to on screen for present GEN , till yesterday when I hear NAMBI I get your visual in my mind now for GDN . — Yaswanth Sai (@sweetyyashu) August 7, 2026

One user gave an in-depth review of the film, praising the visuals and music of the film. The first half of GDN also received praise from the user, deemed as “neatly packed” despite the mention of a few pacing issues.

#GDNMovie | #GDN : [3.5/5]

‘R Madhavan’ lives as ‘GD Naidu’ and delivers a terrific performance. Jayaram ‘Sathyaraj’ & Dushara are very good supporting roles.

An inspiring biographical drama that brings the untold story of ‘GD Naidu’ to life. Good music, grand visuals, and excellent production design. Despite a few pacing issues, it’s a worthy watch.

Overall: A good attempt and a fitting tribute to GD Naidu. A proud moment for Coimbatore. Watchable @ActorMadhavan

#GDNMovie | #GDN : [3.5/5]⭐️⭐️⭐️

'R Madhavan' lives as 'GD Naidu' and delivers a terrific performance. Jayaram 'Sathyaraj' & Dushara are very good supporting roles.



An inspiring biographical drama that brings the untold story of 'GD Naidu' to life. Good music, grand visuals, and… https://t.co/raAyHMpEhf pic.twitter.com/sbX9ieShHZ — Tharani ʀᴛᴋ (@iam_Tharani) August 7, 2026

One fan also complimented Madhavan’s transformation, “Madhavan sir transformation for each character is great”

Madhavan sir transformation for each character is great 👍 👌 — kutty_ilavarasi😻✨️ (@kutty_ilavarasi) August 7, 2026

GDN X Reviews: Is R. Madhavan’s GDN Worth watching?

Going by the reviews on X, it can be safe to say that R. Madhavan’s latest biopic, GDN, is worth watching. R.Madhavan is getting praises for his role as G.D. Naidu. The movie brings back a forgotten hero’s life to screen, reacquainting the audience with the story of his success. If you like to watch stories of historical figures that pump in a good dose of nationalism, then GDN is a good film to watch. You can also watch the film with your family.

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